UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Dollar General Corp-
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General Corp - Reiser replaces Jim Thorpe who recently retired
* Dollar General Corp - Reiser most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at vitamin shoppe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources