June 1 Dollar General
* Average unit retail price deflation, due to lower
commodity cost and promotional activity, along with reduction of
snap benefits, continue to weigh on same-store sales performance
* Expect the acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly
accretive to net sales and earnings in fiscal 2017
* CFO- " sales environment for retail continues to be
choppy"
* CFO- believe our customer will require sustained
improvement and economic outlook before she is willing to
increase spending on discretionary nonconsumable items
* CFO- "I just believe that (the customer) is in an economic
cycle right now where there's a little bit of uncertainty and a
little bit of a holdback on these discretionary items"
* CEO- "need to see a little bit more confidence in what the
consumer is seeing today from job growth and wage growth, will
it be sustainable"
* As we move through Q1, deflationary pressures from a cost
input standpoint, we did see some moderation
