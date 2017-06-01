June 1 Dollar General Corp:

* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $5.61 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.59 billion

* Dollar General Corp - company confirms fiscal year 2017 diluted EPS guidance; updates other guidance

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share

* Dollar General Corp - ‍2017 GAAP diluted EPS is forecasted to remain consistent with prior guidance range of $4.25 to $4.50​

* Dollar General Corp - anticipates sales from acquired sites to impact fiscal 2017 net sales by approximately 100 basis points

* Dollar General Corp - ‍company's FY 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase by about five to seven percent

* Dollar General Corp - company's fiscal 2017 same-store sales growth is unchanged from prior guidance range of slightly positive to increase of 2 percent

* Dollar General Corp - ‍capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be in range of $715 million to $765 million​

* Dollar general- for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of acquisition, plans to open about 1,290 new stores in addition to remodeling/relocating 760 stores

* Fy earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $23.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar General-for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of acquisition company plans to reduce co's total projects for remodels and relocations by 140 stores

* Says qtrly ‍same-store sales improved as co "moved past delay in income tax refunds and timing shift of later easter holiday​"

* Dollar General - estimated $0.02 per diluted share charge is forecasted in q2

* Dollar General Corp - as of may 5, 2017, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.30 billion compared to $3.07 billion as of April 29, 2016