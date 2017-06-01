UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
June 1 Dollar General Corp:
* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $5.61 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.59 billion
* Dollar General Corp - company confirms fiscal year 2017 diluted EPS guidance; updates other guidance
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share
* Dollar General Corp - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is forecasted to remain consistent with prior guidance range of $4.25 to $4.50
* Dollar General Corp - anticipates sales from acquired sites to impact fiscal 2017 net sales by approximately 100 basis points
* Dollar General Corp - company's FY 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase by about five to seven percent
* Dollar General Corp - company's fiscal 2017 same-store sales growth is unchanged from prior guidance range of slightly positive to increase of 2 percent
* Dollar General Corp - capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be in range of $715 million to $765 million
* Dollar general- for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of acquisition, plans to open about 1,290 new stores in addition to remodeling/relocating 760 stores
* Fy earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $23.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollar General-for fiscal 2017, assuming closing of acquisition company plans to reduce co's total projects for remodels and relocations by 140 stores
* Says qtrly same-store sales improved as co "moved past delay in income tax refunds and timing shift of later easter holiday"
* Dollar General - estimated $0.02 per diluted share charge is forecasted in q2
* Dollar General Corp - as of may 5, 2017, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.30 billion compared to $3.07 billion as of April 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources