UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Dollarama Inc
* Dollarama reports first quarter results and renews normal course issuer bid
* Q1 sales C$704.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$716 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollarama Inc says renewal of NCIB and approval from TSX to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million common shares
* Dollarama Inc qtrly comparable store sales grew 4.6%, over and above a 6.6% increase previous year
* Dollarama Inc - gross margin was 37.6% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2018, compared to 37.0% of sales in Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $90.0 million to $100.0 million
* Sees 2018 gross margin 37.5% to 38.5%
* Sees 2018 EBITDA margin 22.0% to 23.5%
* Dollarama Inc says purchases under NCIB may commence on June 19, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 18, 2018
* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2018 net new stores between 60 stores to 70 stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources