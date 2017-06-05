June 5 DOLNOSLASKIE CENTRUM DEVELOPERSKIE SA

* PLANS SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.5 MILLION SHARES

* PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR BETWEEN 0.001-0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)