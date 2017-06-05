BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement
* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement
June 5 DOLNOSLASKIE CENTRUM DEVELOPERSKIE SA
* PLANS SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS
* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.5 MILLION SHARES
* PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR BETWEEN 0.001-0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited