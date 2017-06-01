BRIEF-Scomi Engineering updates on action filed against Prasarana Malaysia and Rapid Rail Sdn by unit
* Scomi Transit Projects Sdn on 16 june filed an action in high court of malaya against prasarana malaysia and rapid rail sdn
June 1 Domacom Australia Ltd
* Domacom Australian, has supported an action in federal court for declaration that Domacom sub-funds are not inhouse assets or related trusts
* Ruling would confirm SMSFs can invest in property sub-funds where tenant of underlying property is related party of SMSF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scomi Transit Projects Sdn on 16 june filed an action in high court of malaya against prasarana malaysia and rapid rail sdn
LONDON, June 21 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.
FRANKFURT, June 21 ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Jochen Schweizer GmbH, which operates a business for gift experiences such as balloon trips and bungee jumps, to combine with a similar business the German media firm already owns.