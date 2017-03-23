BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB:
* Acquires oil field in Wyoming
* Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.