BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
March 20 Dominion Resources Inc :
* Announces two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina
* Two large-scale solar energy projects in South Carolina- Jasper County projects expected to be completed in 2017
* Developments announced today would expand co's operating solar fleet to 9 states and over 1,500 megawatts by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing