March 27 Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond announces exploration of strategic alternatives

* Dominion Diamond Corp - members of special committee are Trudy Curran, Jim Gowans, David Smith and Josef Vejvoda

* Dominion Diamond Corp - Td Securities Inc is acting as financial advisor to company

* Dominion Diamond Corp - special committee will consider alternatives that could include sale of company or other strategic transactions

