June 5 Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond consolidates ownership interest in the Ekati diamond mine

* Dominion Diamond Corp - Company's ownership interest in buffer zone has increased to 100.0 pct

* Dominion Diamond - company maintains an ownership interest of 88.9 pct in core zone joint venture at Ekati diamond mine

* Dominion Diamond-deal with archon minerals to convert Archon's jv interest in buffer zone at Ekati to royalty of 2.3 pct of future revenue from diamonds produced