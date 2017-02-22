BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 Dominion Diamond Corp:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end sales, ekati diamond mine production results and fox deep drilling update
* Q4 sales $129.9 million
* Dominion Diamond Corp - fourth fiscal quarter diamond sales were $129.9 million from sale of 1.4 million carats
* Dominion Diamond Corp - during fiscal 2018, company plans to produce 6.3 to 7.0 million carats from processing of 3.7 to 4.0 million tonnes at ekati mine
* Dominion Diamond - indian retail diamond market started to recover from jewelers' strike in middle of year, impact of demonetization of indian rupee towards year-end
* Dominion Diamond - sales in quarter were also negatively affected by disruption in normal trading activity following demonetization of indian rupee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board