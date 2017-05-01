BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Dominion Diamond Corp:
* Dominion Diamond-in connection with strategic alternatives review, interested parties, including washington corps, executed confidentiality agreements with co
* Dominion Diamond Corp - interested parties and washington corporations have been granted access to a confidential data room
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp