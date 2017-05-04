May 4 Dominion Resources Inc
* Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
* Reaffirms fy 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.40
to $3.90
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $ 3,384 million versus $ 2,921
million
* Q1 revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dominion resources - greensville county power station
project is now about 30 percent complete and expected to achieve
commercial operations in late 2018
* Dominion resources inc- atlantic coast pipeline project is
expected to begin construction in second-half of 2017
* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to
include lower earnings from cove point due to roll-off of one of
the import contracts
* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to
also include lower hedged power prices at millstone, step down
in solar investment tax credits
