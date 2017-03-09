March 9 Domino's Pizza Group Plc -

* Acquisition

* Acquires Dolly Dimple's in Norway

* Together with Nordic partners - Pizza Pizza Norway - today announces acquisition of Dolly Dimple's, a leading Norwegian pizza operator

* DPG will acquire Iceland group 51% shareholding in Pizza Pizza Norway and increase its stake in Icelandic business from 49-51 pct

* Being acquired from Norges Gruppen for an enterprise value of 4 mln pounds

* Also assumes controlling shareholding in Norway, Sweden and Iceland Domino's businesses