May 26 Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd:

* Received an option exercise notice from Bain Capital Domino Hong Kong Limited (Bain)

* Purchase of Bain shares will be funded from existing cash resources and bank facilities

* Option exercise notice for purchase of all of Bain's shares in Domino's Pizza Japan Joint Venture vehicle (DPJ) by 28 August 2017