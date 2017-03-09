UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Domino's Pizza Group Plc -
* Final dividend 4.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 8 pence per share
* FY system sales 1,004.2 million pound versus 877.2 million pound in 2015
* FY UK like-for-like system sales of 7.5 percent
* FY underlying operating profit from continuing operations 85.7 million pounds versus 73.2 million pounds in 2015
* Expect to open at least 80 new stores in UK with further footprint expansion in all overseas operations
* UK sales growth in the first nine weeks of 2017 of 8.3 percent
* Board recommends a final dividend for 2016 of 4.5 pence per share, being a 14.8 pct increase on final dividend for prior year
* Investing in additional supply chain centres to ensure co can supply its new long-term store target of 1,600 UK stores, 76 stores in ROI
* Says online orders now source of over 71.5 pct of total system sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources