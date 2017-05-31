May 31 Domino's Pizza Inc:
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend
to complete a recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - company's subsidiaries intend to
issue approximately $1.8 billion of new securitized notes
* Domino's Pizza - recapitalization transaction, to include
refinancing portion of outstanding securitization debt with new
series of securitized debt
* Domino's Pizza Inc - consummation of offering is subject
to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in Q3
of 2017 - sec filing
* Domino's Pizza Inc - also expects to enter into a new $175
million variable funding note facility, which will replace 2015
VFN notes facility
* Domino's Pizza Inc - to use proceeds of 2017 notes to
prepay and retire outstanding 2012 notes at par, to pay
transaction fees among other things
Source text (bit.ly/2qA4AeE)
