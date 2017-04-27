April 27 Domtar Corp:

* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q1 sales $1.3 billion

* For remainder of year, anticipate paper shipments to be in-line with market demand

