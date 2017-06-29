June 29Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement to acquire shares of U.S.-based firm QSI, Inc., through U.S.-based unit Pan Pacific International & Co., a subsidiary of Singapore-based Pan Pacific International Holdings Pte. Ltd.

* Acquisition date will be in the end of August

