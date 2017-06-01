BRIEF-GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
June 1 Donaldson Company Inc
* Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings; increases guidance for full-year 2017 total sales and earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.71
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 sales $608.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $580.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.45
* Expects fiscal 2017 sales will increase from 2016 by approximately 6 percent
* Full-year 2017 sales in engine products segment are now expected to increase from 2016 by 10 percent to 11 percent
* Expects full-year 2017 operating margin between 14.0 percent and 14.4 percent
* Full-year 2017 capital expenditures are forecast between $60 million and $70 million
* Expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2017
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.