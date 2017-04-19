BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Donegal Group Inc:
* Donegal Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Donegal Group Inc - qtrly net premiums earned $169.2 million versus $158.5 million
* Donegal Group Inc - at March 31, 2017, book value per share increased to $16.43, compared to $16.21 at December 31
* Qtrly total revenues 178.97 million versus $166.1 million
* Donegal Group Inc - qtrly total net premiums written $ 184.5 million versus $170.1 million
* Qtrly operating income per class a share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.