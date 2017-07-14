BRIEF-Donegal Group says weather-related losses added about $20.1 mln to company's Q2 losses

July 14 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* Donegal Group Inc. provides information relating to claim activity in second quarter

* Says its results of operations for Q2 of 2017 will reflect significant loss activity

* Says weather-related losses added approximately $20.1 million to company's losses for Q2 of 2017

* Donegal Group - claims resulted from numerous wind and hail events related to severe weather patterns that persisted in co's operating regions during extended periods during Q2 of 2017

* Donegal Group - ‍incurred approximately $7.6 million of large fire losses for Q2 of 2017​

* Also increased its loss and loss expense reserves by approximately $5.8 million in Q2

* Donegal Group - currently expects to report a net loss between $0.07 and $0.09 per diluted share of its class a common stock for q2 of 2017