* Dong Energy and supplier consortium of Technip France and
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd (DSME) have
entered into a settlement agreement regarding dispute, including
arbitral claims, related to EPC contract for the Hejre platform
* Says settlement agreed will have a positive impact for
Dong Energy on cashflow and will reduce provisions made in
relation to Hejre project with a positive EBIT effect of DKK 0.9
billion within discontinued operations
* Says according to agreement, supplier consortium holds
full responsibility for disposal of Hejre platform, which will
be dismantled by DSME
* The settlement does not affect the ongoing assessment with
Bayerngas on re-development alternatives for the Hejre field.
* Says this does not change Dong Energy's previously
announced outlook for 2017 financial year as oil & gas is
presented as an asset held for sale and discontinued operations
* Says Dong Energy will have no further responsibilities or
liabilities with regard to platform
