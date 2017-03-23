BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 bln rupees
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis
March 23 Dong Energy
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
* The plant will reuse residues from production facilities of Novozymes and Novo Nordisk in Kalundborg, Denmark
* Construction of the new biogas plant will commence in March 2017, and the plant is scheduled for commissioning already in the spring of 2018
* The biogas plant will have a production capacity of 8 million square metres of natural gas per year, corresponding to the consumption of around 5,000 households
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service, the country's cost watchdog said on Thursday.