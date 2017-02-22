BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 740 billion won, revenue to be 12.3 trillion won and net income to be 508 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uPPjbN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14