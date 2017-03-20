UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Sunlong Bus Co for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.47 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to acquire sichuan Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology Co for 1.2 billion yuan via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mkKYZM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources