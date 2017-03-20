March 20 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Sunlong Bus Co for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to acquire sichuan Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology Co for 1.2 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions, projects

