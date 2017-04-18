April 18 Donlinks International Investment Co Ltd

* Sees to swing to net loss at 4.5 million yuan to 5.5 million yuan in Q1 of FY 2017 versus net profit at 2.2 million yuan year ago

* Says that amendment due to format requirement of stock exchange

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sJuoAO

