BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.57

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
* Donnelley Financial reports second-quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 sales fell 2.6 percent to $290.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms previous full-year guidance
* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - company reaffirms its full-year guidance for 2017 for revenue
* Donnelley financial solutions inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $30 million to $35 million
* Reduced total debt by $111 million
* On track to end year within targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x
* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - remaining $5.3 million of $13.3 million incremental costs in 2017 is expected to be recognized in q3