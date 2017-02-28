Feb 28 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley Financial reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues 2017 guidance

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 sales fell 7.4 percent to $221 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.0 billion

* Donnelley Financial sees 2017 free cash flow in range of $45 - $55 million, which includes an assumption of capital spending in range of $30 - $35 million

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted EBITDA in range of $165 - $175 million, including corporate costs in range of $15 - $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: