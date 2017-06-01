June 1 Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces amendment to debt facility

* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march 2015

* Parties to amendment have agreed to release $26.8 million of restricted cash of 2015 debt facility

* The $26.8 million of restricted cash is to be applied towards future debt repayments, interest and certain fees

* Following prepayment, amounts due under 2015 debt facility are $645.4 million

* Parties to amendment have agreed to relax certain covenants of 2015 debt facility