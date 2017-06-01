BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma announces $35 million private placement offering
* Madrigal pharmaceuticals announces $35 million private placement offering
June 1 Dorian LPG Ltd
* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces amendment to debt facility
* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march 2015
* Parties to amendment have agreed to release $26.8 million of restricted cash of 2015 debt facility
* The $26.8 million of restricted cash is to be applied towards future debt repayments, interest and certain fees
* Following prepayment, amounts due under 2015 debt facility are $645.4 million
* Parties to amendment have agreed to relax certain covenants of 2015 debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows dragged down world stocks and long-term bond yields on Wednesday, as bets that global inflation and interest rates will stay lower for even longer began to build again.
* Owens Corning -intends to use portion of proceeds of notes offering to fund portion of acquisition of Pittsburgh Corning,Pittsburgh Corning Europe NV