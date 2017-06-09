BRIEF-Clearford says shareholders re-elected 5 incumbent directors included on ballot
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
June 9 Dorian LPG Ltd
* Dorian LPG Ltd Announces bridge loan agreement and repayment of secured bank debt facility
* Dorian LPG Ltd - entered into a $97.0 million bridge loan agreement with DNB Capital Llc
* Dorian LPG Ltd - proceeds of bridge loan were used to repay remaining outstanding debt of $98.6 million under company's secured bank debt facility
* Dorian LPG Ltd - repayment of principal amount of bridge loan is due on or before August 8, 2018
* Bridge loan does not have any scheduled amortization payments
* Dorian LPG- part of refinancing, $6.0 million of cash previously restricted under RBS loan facility was released as unrestricted cash for use in operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
