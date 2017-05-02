BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Douglas Emmett Inc:
* Qtrly funds from operations $0.47 per share
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.39 per share
* Douglas Emmett Inc - updating 2017 full year guidance for net income per common share to $0.52 to $0.58
* Douglas Emmett Inc - increasing 2017 guidance to $1.89 to $1.95 for FFO and $1.54 to $1.60 for AFFO
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2pViBTg) Further company coverage:
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.