June 2 Dova Pharmaceuticals:

* Dova Pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million

* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."

* Dova Pharmaceuticals says underwriters for IPO include J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Leerink Partners

* Dova Pharmaceuticals says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: