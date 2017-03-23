BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Dover Motorsports Inc:
* Dover Motorsports- on March 22, co entered into second amendment to august 25 agreement to sell nashville superspeedway which extends agreement by extra 60 days
* Dover Motorsports - second amendment also requires that purchaser deposit additional earnest money in amount of $250,000 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2nVa7HF Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.