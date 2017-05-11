May 11 Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow and DuPont announce board of directors for DowDuPont

* As determined by merger agreement, DowDuPont board will consist of 16 directors

* Companies reaffirm their expectation for closing of merger to occur between August 1, 2017 and September 1, 2017

* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction

* Intended spin-offs related to deal will occur within 18 months of deal closing

* Priorities of DowDuPont board include "comprehensive review" of portfolios and their alignment, total synergies, time to spin each of divisions