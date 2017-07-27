FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q2 earnings per share $1.07
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q2 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 sales increased to $13.83 billion, up 16 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $13.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agricultural Sciences reported second quarter sales of $1.6 billion, up 3 percent

* Q2 performance materials & chemicals sales $2.6 billion, up from $2.3 billion

* Q2 performance plastics sales $5.1 billion, up from $4.7 billion

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says Europe's improvement expected to remain steady

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says Latam stabilizing with particular upside from agriculture sector

* Dow Chemical's Liveris says "Brazil is showing early signs of recovery from a prolonged recession, though political uncertainty persists" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.