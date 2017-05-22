BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22 Downer EDI Ltd
* refers to its takeover offer through wholly-owned subsidiary Downer EDI Services Pty for all of the issued shares in Spotless
* decided to extend offer period by two weeks to 14 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd