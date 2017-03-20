March 21 Downer Edi Ltd

* Downer equity raising to support takeover for Spotless

* Offer to acquire all of the issued share capital of Spotless not already owned by Downer by way of an offmarket takeover

* Offer for all cash consideration of $1.15 per share

* Downer has an interest equivalent to 19.99% in the issued share capital of Spotless

* Deal EPS accretive on a pro forma FY17 NPAT before amortisation basis

* "Combination of the two businesses is expected to deliver pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $20-$40 million per annum over time"

* "Board believes that this is an attractive offer to Spotless shareholders"

* No reduction to the FY17 earnings guidance provided by Spotless in February 2017 of net profit after tax (pre-exceptional items) of $80-$90 million

* Takeover offer will be funded through combination of proceeds from entitlement offer and committed debt facilities

* Entitlement offer is expected to raise approximately $1,011 million.

* Entitlement offer is expected to raise approximately $1,011 million.