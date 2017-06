Feb 28 Downer Edi Ltd

* Millennium maintenance contract extended for 10 years

* Sydney trains had exercised its option to extend Downer's maintenance of Millennium passenger trains for a further 10 years.

* 10 year contract extension begins in June 2017 and is valued at approximately $225 million.

* in addition to another 10 years of Millennium maintenance, Downer will maintain Waratah trains for another 26 years

* In near future, will maintain new Sydney growth trains for 25 years and Victoria's high capacity metro trains for 30 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: