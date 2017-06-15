BRIEF-Sitronix Technology says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15 Downer EDI Ltd:
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* downer Services today announces that it now has an interest equivalent to 29.598% in issued share capital of Spotless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 22 Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei tells a parliamentary hearing: