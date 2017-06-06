BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Downer Edi Ltd
* Updates on letter of award for Carmichael coal mine contract
* Received an updated letter of award from Adani in relation to mining services component of project
* Updated deal provides further clarification on scope of work to be performed and process for negotiating a binding mining services contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.