March 20 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap IT Plc

* Intention to float

* Announcement of intention to raise up to 100 million STG and to apply for admission to main market of LSE

* Proposing to raise up to 100 million STG by means of a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer of ordinary shares

* Investment manager will Take 3 - 25 percent equity stakes across a concentrated portfolio of 12 - 18 holdings

* Investment manager will target a compound return of 15 percent per annum over long term

* Stockdale securities limited is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to company