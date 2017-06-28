June 28 DP Eurasia NV IPO-DPE.L:

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering ("offer" or "IPO") at 200 pence per share

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be approximately 291 million stg at commencement of conditional dealing

* Immediately following admission, issued share capital of DP Eurasia will be 145,372,414 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)