MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Ltd:
* Raises INR 1.6 billion from Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund
* Fund will be generated through structured debt arrangement and will be used to fuel company's growth plans
* Dr. Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospital aims to grow its network from current 70 centres to 150 centres by 2020 Source text - [Dr. Agarwal's HealthCare raises INR 160 crores from Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund July 6, 2017: Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Limited, India's leading eye care chain today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund II to raise INR 160 crores. The fund will be generated through structured debt arrangement and will be used to fuel the company's growth plans.]
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing