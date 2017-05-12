May 12 India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share

* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago

* March quarter net sales 2.13 billion rupees versus 1.91 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Delta Riah and Pathology with co