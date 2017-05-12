BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1.70 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 2.13 billion rupees versus 1.91 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved scheme of amalgamation of Delta Riah and Pathology with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)