March 13 Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.8 billion yuan ($694.80 million) from 6.0 billion yuan

* Says unit Dr.Peng Holding Hong Kong plans to issue up to $500 million offshore bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mBgxLA; bit.ly/2nkSuR3

