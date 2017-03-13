BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.8 billion yuan ($694.80 million) from 6.0 billion yuan
* Says unit Dr.Peng Holding Hong Kong plans to issue up to $500 million offshore bonds
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans