BRIEF-Adesto Technologies prices public offering of common stock
April 3Dr Peng Telecom&Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited
* Alibaba Group - cooperating with SEC, have been providing SEC with requested documents, information related to investigation initiated in early 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssodot) Further company coverage: