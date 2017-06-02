BRIEF-Vitec expands revolving credit facility with SEK 200 mln
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC EXPANDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH MSEK 200
June 2 Dr Peng Telecom&Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Dr.Peng Holding Hong Kong Limited completed issuance of US$500 million bonds overseas, listing date for which is June 2
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bi0x9U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Digital Power Corporation regains compliance with NYSE Market
* SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: STRONG SALES GROWTH ALSO IN MAY REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE.