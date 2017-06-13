BRIEF- Seven Seas Holdings completes share repurchase and to repurchase shares
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
June 13 Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest up to $135.0 million in Eximious Capital LP
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVRWpb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
* COOPERATION CONSIDERS DISTRIBUTION OF E-SPORT CHANNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it plans to launch driverless ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in coming years, as the automaker looks beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry being quickly transformed by new services.