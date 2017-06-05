June 5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr pepper snapple group announces early results of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍tender offers continue to be subject to certain other conditions specified in dps' offer to purchase, dated may 19, 2017​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: