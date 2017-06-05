UPDATE 1-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
June 5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr pepper snapple group announces early results of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - tender offers continue to be subject to certain other conditions specified in dps' offer to purchase, dated may 19, 2017
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
FRANKFURT, June 22 U.S. House Democrats rejected an assertion by Deutsche Bank that privacy laws prevent it from sharing information about President Donald Trump's finances, as they investigate possible collusion between his campaign team and Russia.